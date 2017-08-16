How the NRA Manipulates Gun Owners and the Media

In early April, the National Rifle Association published to YouTube and its video hub, NRATV, a lacerating monologue about the New York Times.Dana Loesch, a conservative commentator who had recently become a national spokeswoman for the association, speaks directly into the camera. “We the people have had it,” Loesch says. “We’ve had it with your narratives, your propaganda, your fake news. We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life. And we’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are in any way truth or fact-based journalism.”