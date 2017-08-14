Will Dems Bet That Their Party Can Fly With Only a Left Wing?

While left-wing activists were brawling with white supremacists in Charlottesville this weekend, another political battle was taking place in Atlanta. At Netroots Nation, an annual gathering of the nation's progressive leaders, some Democratic lawmakers declared war against their own party's centrists. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a likely Democratic candidate for president in 2020, proclaimed that Democrats would not be going back to the days of welfare reform and the crime bill. She sneered that Democrats used to tell party members to give up, keep your heads down, be realistic, act like a grown-up, keep doing the same old same old ...