Pharmaceuticals Must Pay For Role in Opioid Crisis

Felicia Detty loved with all her heart. Growing up in southern Ohio in the rural village of Frankfort, she earned the nickname Bug because she gave the best hugs. Her dad was her best friend, and her daughter, Averie, was the love of her life. At 18, when Felicia visited the emergency room for severe tooth pain, she hadn't planned on getting addicted to prescription pain pills or later heroin. As her mother, Christina, put it: She had no intention of growing up saying, 'I want to be an addict. I want to suffer from substance-use disorder.' In September, 2015, Felicia died of a heroin overdose. Opioid addiction has become all too familiar in my home state of Ohio. The man-made public health-care disaster has spread to every county in the state. This is why, as state attorney