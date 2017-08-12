Manafort Returns to Center of the Russia Story

When he went to bed on July 25th, the political consultant Paul Manafort was a powerful and wealthy man in a complicated position. He had been, for five months last year, the chair of Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, and he had since become a focus of the various investigations into Russian interference in the election. On the morning of July 26th, Manafort woke up to F.B.I. agents knocking at his bedroom door. They had come to his home in Alexandria, Virginia, with a warrant to retrieve tax documents and foreign-bank records. Manafort’s position grew simpler, but worse: now the pressure of the hinge investigation in American politics is concentrated on him.