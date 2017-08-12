That’s true even though Damore’s firing doesn’t mean what the right says it does. As conservatives see it, Damore lost his job for a thought crime. He opposed Google’s “politically correct monoculture” and articulated, in a nonconfrontational way, what a lot of people probably believe: that at least some occupational gender differences are biologically based. “I’m simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership,” Damore wrote, adding, “Many of these differences are small and there’s significant overlap between men and women, so you can’t say anything about an individual given these population level distributions.”