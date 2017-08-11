Trump Is Not Done Testing America's Guardrails

The Trump administration has turned a corner, we are told. The appointment of the no-nonsense, anti-ideological General John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as Trump’s chief of staff has imposed order on an administration prone to chaos. The president’s party in control of Congress has not allowed Donald Trump to indulge his worst excesses unchecked, nor have the courts. As Charles Krauthammer wrote in a column last week, American institutions ranging from the military, to law enforcement, to even the Boy Scouts have resisted the corrupting influence of a president with no use for republican norms. “Trump is a systemic stress test,” he wrote. “The results are good, thus far.”