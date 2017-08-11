Trump Can Stop Leaks If He Stops Acting Like Donald Trump

Jonathan Rauch, Time August 11, 2017

Trump Can Stop Leaks If He Stops Acting Like Donald Trump
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Trump Administration is right to worry about leaks — and, boy, is it worried. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Armed Services committee that leaks are "devastating." At a press briefing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said they were "undermining the ability of our government to protect this country." Never has an American administration been so unable to stem the flow of unauthorized information and so helpless to protect confidences in government. When Sessions spoke of the "staggering number" of leaks, he was not exaggerating.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site