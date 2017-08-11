The Way Out of Trump's Ad-Lib War With North Korea

In October, 2000, during the final weeks of the Clinton Administration, I accompanied Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to North Korea. The trip was the first high-level U.S. diplomatic mission to Pyongyang since the Korean War ended, in 1953, and no other has taken place since. Albright’s goal was to broker a moratorium on North Korea’s missile program and to set up a summit between President Clinton and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il, the father of the county’s current leader, Kim Jong-un. Albright carried a letter from Clinton outlining “the expectation of further developing relations.” Kim put on a flashy spectacle for her: a hundred thousand dancers, musicians, gymnasts, children, and soldiers performed at a ceremony in a Pyongyang stadium, complete with fireworks and a synchronized sequence in which tens of thousands of people flashed color-coded cards to depict Communist symbols and nationalist images—including a missile.