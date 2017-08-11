Rahm Emanuel Would Rather Posture Than Fix His City

The song Chicago, made famous by Old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, refers to Chicago as a “toddlin’ town.” Sadly today, thanks to decades of dreadful leadership, Chicago more resembles a “tottering” town, as in a place nearing collapse. Let me preface my indictment of Chicago and particularly Mayor Rahm Emanuel with the important disclaimer that I love this city and I’ve raised a family here for two decades. If cut, I would bleed the orange and navy of the Monsters of the Midway, my beloved Chicago Bears.