Google It: Men & Women Are Different, & That's Okay

The latest gender scandal comes from Google, where now-former employee James Damore wrote his infamous 10-page memo on the company's diversity policy. The memo itself is not scandalous, but you wouldn't know that from the media coverage or online outrage in response. The memo was about many things, including ideological diversity, but the most attention-grabbing points are about gender. The engineer says, in so many words, that Google's effort to recruit more women in engineering runs against the reality that fewer women than men desire to become engineers.