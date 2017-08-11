Google Has Done a Horrible Thing to Its Employees

Google's firing of engineer James Damore for the thought crime of "advancing harmful gender stereotypes" was a dreadful piece of smiley-faced fascism. Damore, as you've probably heard, had written an in-house memo protesting Google's political "monoculture" that excludes conservative thought. And, while supporting diversity, he pointed out that differences between men and women may account in part for their different career choices and results. Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees saying that “we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves,” but I guess that means something different in the original German since he then canned the Googler in question for exactly that.