Clinton and Her Campaign Deserve Their Own Investigation

Sending a defeated rival to the penitentiary is not the American way (except, maybe, in New Jersey, Illinois or Louisiana). But in a swamp there’s always an alligator eager to bite off any fingers searching in the murk for the drain plug. Democrats are big fans of special prosecutors, especially this year, so maybe Hillary Clinton deserves the scrutiny Robert Mueller and his lawyers are giving Donald Trump & Co. Since nearly all of Mr. Mueller’s lawyers contributed to Hillary’s campaign, they might leap at the opportunity to see how their money was spent. Or maybe Hillary deserves a special prosecutor of her own.