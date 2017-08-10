Joe Biden and the Revenge of the Septuagenarians

In the past half-century, there have been two presidential elections that Democrats should have won by a landslide but did not.The first was in 1976. If there ever was a year when the stars were aligned to scuttle the Republican candidate, our bicentennial year was it. The economy was in chronic stagnation and inflationâa condition then known, but since forgotten, as stagflationâand Richard Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew, had both resigned in disgrace. By grace of the recently enacted 25th Amendment, the executive branch was governed by two men (Gerald Ford, Nelson Rockefeller) neither of whom had been elected to their respective offices; and in 1975, the Vietnam war had come to its ignominious end. Even Ford's 1976 running mate, the caustic Sen. Robert Dole, was probably a drag on the GOP brand.Two years earlier, in the aftermath of Watergate, Democrats had gained 49 seats in the House, propelling their majority above the two-thirds mark. And in the Senate, five new Democrats had been elected, leaving them with a comfortable 61-39 imbalance of power.