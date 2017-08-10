How Trump Unleashed a Cold War Within America

For at least a decade, Americans have been obsessing over the new Cold War about to break out between Russia and the West. In 2007, the much-anticipated tipping point was the Bush administration’s plan to install missile interceptors in Poland and the Czech Republic. In 2008, it was Russia invading Georgia. In 2009, it was Russia turning off the gas to Europe. In 2014, the invasion of Ukraine. In 2016, Russian meddling in U.S. elections. In 2017, Washington imposing sanctions on Moscow for that meddling. This has come from the left—The Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel frequently talks about U.S.-Russia relations with the warning of a “new Cold War”—and the right, which likes to clobber liberals for being so gooey-eyed they have no idea they’re being played by Vladimir Putin, who, we’re constantly reminded, was a K.G.B. officer. Then, of course, there was The New Cold War, written by The Economist’s Edward Lucas and published in 2008. Smart, thoughtful, thoroughly reported, and wrong. When I reviewed it for Time, my editor e-mailed back: “You sure about this?”