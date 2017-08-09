What's Next for the Beleaguered Party System?

'The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before, the president declared in a series of tweets Monday morning, and that will never change. Many observers were quick to point out that this assertion isn't borne out in the polls. Such nitpicking, however, overlooks a more important part of this story. In the 1990s and 2000s, Trump had political ambitions, but the traditional two-party system and the media landscape served as impenetrable barriers. It was the breakdown of the old ways that opened a path for someone interested in breaking them down even more — in part by embracing a new base of mostly non-college-educated whites ...