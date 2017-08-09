What's Next for the Beleaguered Party System?

Jonah Goldberg, National Review August 9, 2017

What's Next for the Beleaguered Party System?
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

'The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before, the president declared in a series of tweets Monday morning, and that will never change. Many observers were quick to point out that this assertion isn't borne out in the polls. Such nitpicking, however, overlooks a more important part of this story. In the 1990s and 2000s, Trump had political ambitions, but the traditional two-party system and the media landscape served as impenetrable barriers. It was the breakdown of the old ways that opened a path for someone interested in breaking them down even more — in part by embracing a new base of mostly non-college-educated whites ...

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site