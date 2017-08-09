The Sexist Pseudoscience Behind That Google Manifesto

If you haven’t read the full text of this leaked memo that now-fired Google software engineer James Damore sent around to his co-workers, here’s the Cliff’s Notes version: A pervasive “left” bias at Google has “created a politically correct monoculture that maintains its hold by shaming dissenters into silence,” Damore claims. He states his belief that the reason that the company doesn’t have “50% representation of women in tech and leadership” may be because of “biological differences.”