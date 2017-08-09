Primary Challenges to Trump Could Be a Sign of Doom for Him

ince the end of World War II, just three presidents have faced primary challenges when running for re-election. In 1976, Gerald Ford (whose legitimacy was in question on account of never being elected to the office) was forced into a grueling contest with Ronald Reagan, who had just finished two terms as governor of California and had taken his place as the leader of the conservative movement within the Republican Party. Four years later, Jimmy Carter faced a similarly vigorous challenge from Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, who challenged the incumbent on leadership and ideological grounds. In 1992, George H.W. Bush found himself in a fight with Pat Buchanan, a Republican operative and commentator who ran on a platform of cultural conservatism.