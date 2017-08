Have you been following this insane story out of Google? James Damore, a senior engineer at the company, unwisely sent out on an internal forum a detailed memo criticizing what he calls the Party’s “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber.” If you follow that link, you can read the entire memo. Here is the memo’s summary: Google’s political bias has equated the freedom from offense with psychological safety, but shaming into silence is the antithesis of psychological safety.