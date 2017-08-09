Can a KY Fighter Pilot Obliterate Dems' Effete Reputation?

ast week, the state of Kentucky and the YouTube-watching masses of the United States met retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, the first female Marine to fly an F-18 in combat. In her debut campaign ad, McGrath rocks a bomber jacket and stomps majestically down an airport runway as planes whoosh and scream and an inspirational instrumental swells. She reminisces about her childhood dream “to land on aircraft carriers, because that’s the toughest flying you can do,” a fantasy her own congressman told her was unrealistic given that women weren’t allowed in action. McGrath embarked on a campaign to change the law, joining the armed forces just in time to see the ban on female aces revoked. After 20 years spent bombing al-Qaida and the Taliban, she’s given herself a new mission: “to take on a Congress full of career politicians who treat the people of Kentucky like they’re disposable.” The spot ends on a close-up of a Marine uniform with white text superimposed: “Amy McGrath: Democrat for Congress.”