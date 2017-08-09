A Stark Warning on the Cost of Brexit Indecision

Britain’s central bank has already given a clear warning of the long-term damage the economy is sustaining as a result of Brexit-related uncertainty. Now it is the turn of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority to warn of the risks to financial stability, and the costs of mitigating those risks. The overall message is the same. So long as Westminster is unable to offer clarity on the nature of Britain’s future relations with the EU, or to guarantee a smooth transition, any business with significant cross-border exposure will have to assume the worst and act accordingly.