Mueller Has Already Destroyed His Own Legacy

Much has been written about Robert Mueller and his escalating witch hunt, his apparent intention to find some crime with which he can charge Donald Trump or one or more of those close to him. Lavrentiy Beria is often quoted: "Show me the man and I'll find you the crime." That is what Patrick Fitzgerald did to Scooter Libby, even though he knew full well that Libby was not guilty of revealing the name of Valerie Plame, who was not even a covert officer. It was all a set-up, an effort to bring down Bush by any means necessary. It was an egregious violation of the law as meant to be adjudicated.