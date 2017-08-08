Google Receives 95 Theses of Diversity & Inclusion

You may have heard that a Google software engineer anonymously circulated a memo about Google's Ideological Echo Chamber. The tech blog Motherboard reports that the memo went viral within the company. In it, the engineer argues that Google has created a politically correct monoculture in which honest discussion of its hiring practices is impossible. The author avows several times that seeking to foster diversity is rational for Google, because everyone comes to work with unconscious bias, owing to each person's background ...