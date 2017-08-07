Why Premiums Have Risen So Much Under Obamacare

The failed Republican effort to kill Obamacare had a saving grace. It's small but significant. We now know the chief cause of skyrocketing health-insurance premiums since Obamacare was activated in 2013. And it's not the essential benefits everyone is forced to buy, though they've often been blamed.The culpritsâguaranteed issue and community ratingâare more prosaic. They happen to be two of the more popular provisions of Obamacare. Together they drive up premiums nearly 10 times as much as essential benefits do.This is a surprising fact, largely unknown to those who pay the premiums. When asked in a poll for the Hudson Institute earlier this year, 63 percent preferred lower premiums and 27 percent favored Obamacare's protections of preexisting conditions mandated by community rating.Guaranteed issue requires insurance companies to offer policies to all applicants. Community rating forces them to charge the same premium to everyone, regardless of one's health status (including preexisting conditions) or how much medical care one uses.