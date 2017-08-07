Trump's Chaotic WH Has Been Remarkably Substantive

A double narrative surrounds the Trump administration, and in a reflection of the schizophrenic nature of American politics right now, each account is true. On one side, we have the story familiar to anyone who has glanced at a major newspaper or looked at television in the last seven months: the Trump White House is a rat king mired in chaos, lies, and betrayal. According to this perspective, Donald Trump is a leader with no capacity for self-reflection, whose every action is driven by and feeds his amour-propre. He cannot advance his legislative agenda, and judges routinely strike down his executive actions. Palace intrigues threaten to destroy the administration from within, and his courtiers run to the press to leak the latest news in order to destroy their rivals. The whole thing at times looks like something out of Hogarth—if not Hieronymus Bosch.