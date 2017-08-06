The Media Formula for Stirring White House Drama

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday blasted the disgraceful and offensive report The New York Times published Sunday that claimed he is gearing up for a 2020 presidential bid of his own, saying that those allegations are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this administration. Pence was responding to the widely-shared article titled, Republican shadow campaign for 2020 takes shape as Trump doubts grow, and written by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. In the report, the writers alleged that the vice president was preparing to upstage President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection while Trump's approval rating numbers dwindle in the 30s. Calling Pence a pacesetter, Martin and Burns wrote that while it is customary for vice presidents to keep a full political calendar, he has gone a step further, creating an independent power base, cementing his status as Mr. Trump's heir apparent and promoting himself as the main conduit between the Republican donor class and the administration. Pence reacted