Is Mueller's Grand Jury Impeachment Step One?

The principal function of a federal grand jury is to investigate a suspected crime with an eye toward returning an indictment — a formal accusation of felony misconduct. In the alternative, a grand jury may file a no true bill, a formal finding that the prosecutor failed to show probable cause that the subject of the investigation committed a crime. Sometimes, however, to vote yea or nay on a proposed indictment is not the grand jury's only option. In certain situations, federal law authorizes a grand jury to file a report detailing its findings, even if criminal charges are not forthcoming. One such situation involves investigations of public officials ...