The War Over H.R. McMaster

National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster is a man under fire. Or maybe that’s Steve Bannon. Or maybe, after a week that saw rivals Reince Priebus and Anthony Scaramucci suddenly head for the exits, both are in jeopardy. What is clear is that Donald Trump is increasingly pressed to make foreign policy decisions on several fronts, and senior aides under him—particularly McMaster and Bannon—are fighting over the personnel and philosophy that will go into the president’s decision-making. A seemingly-coordinated hard-right campaign is underway to force McMaster from office, at the same time that McMaster has conducted a lightning-speed purge of the National Security Council that has claimed several Bannon acolytes and old loyalists to previous National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. And notably, and perhaps confusingly, McMaster has garnered the public support of prominent neoconservatives.