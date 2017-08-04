Justice Dept.'s Ill-Conceived Aim at Affirmative Action

The internal Justice Department document sought lawyers to work on investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions. The move plays to racial resentments based on the perception that minorities enjoy an unfair advantage in higher education — a perception belied by the numbers that show African Americans and Latinos remain underrepresented in the nation's colleges. In California, the UC and CSU systems have had to navigate recruitment around a 1996 voter initiative (Proposition 209) that banned preferences based on race, sex, skin color, ethnicity or national origin. The danger of this Justice Department effort against reverse discrimination is that, like Prop. 209, it could have a chilling effect on higher education's commitment to address the very real and enduring opportunity gaps in American society.