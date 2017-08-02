Why the American Press Has Squandered Credibility

In a business that’s supposed to be driven by the pursuit of knowledge, there is a stunning scarcity of self-awareness. This profile by James Warren is long on history, anecdotes, and congratulations, but short on analysis of how media completely missed one of the most gigantic stories of the modern era. It moves right past the part where the cutthroat competition, Jeff Bezos and Carlos Slim millions, great reporters, tech wizards, and all their literal and virtual shoe leather never noticed half the country was primed to vote for Donald Trump.