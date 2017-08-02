Obama's Promises: Still Not Worth Anything

If insurance companies can’t convince the courts to give them more of your money, they’re going to try to convince Congress. Obamacare defenders claim that the health insurance exchanges set up in states under Obamacare are imploding because Republicans won’t make payments to insurance companies that are losing money on exchange plans. The Trump administration has continued to pay these subsidies, even though Congress has not authorized the spending, while dozens of lawsuits over the “risk corridors” work their way up the appellate chain. Insurance companies keep getting bailed out, but blame uncertainty about future bailouts for the utter failure of Obamacare to do anything it was supposed to do