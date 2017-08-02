New Disciplined White House? Don't Count on It

The latest shakeup of the White House staff was the inevitable product of a President who insists on governing by instinct, impulse, and informality. Consider the short, tumultuous tenure -- and humiliating sequences of dismissals -- of ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus and ex-communications directors Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci. They all got shown the door because Trump doesn't really want a true chief of staff and has reserved the job of communications director for himself.