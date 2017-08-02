Jeff Sessions' Bogus Crusade Against Leaks

Jeff Sessions loves his job and would very much like to keep it. As the 70-year-old former senator told the Associated Press recently, serving as attorney general under Donald Trump “goes beyond anything that I would have ever imagined for myself.” And while the criticism that he has lately been taking from the president has been “kind of hurtful,” Sessions told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in an interview last week that he still wouldn’t voluntarily walk away from the important work he’s doing to fight gun crime, illegal immigration, and drug trafficking. Though some have argued that Sessions should resign in protest of Trump’s brazen disrespect for the Justice Department’s independence, the attorney general has made it clear that he intends to do the opposite: placate the president, flatter him, and get back into his good graces.