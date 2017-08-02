Jeff Flake Falls Into the NeverTrump Trap

Sen. Jeff Flake says Republicans are in denial about Trump, but I think my party may be in denial about Never Trump Republicans who don’t fight to cut spending and constrict the size of the federal government. I like Flake but have found him to be a big disappointment. When he came from the House to the Senate, he had a reputation as a libertarian in the mold of Sen. Rand Paul, but he turned out to be a moderate like Sen. John McCain. President Donald J. Trump is not the problem. Guys like Jeff Flake are the problem. They haven’t dug in and fought for conservative principles.