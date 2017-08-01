The Dirty Little Secret That Is Haunting Democrats

David Bossie, FOX News August 1, 2017

The Dirty Little Secret That Is Haunting Democrats
RCP

The Democratic Party is a mess. It has no effective national leader. It has no serious agenda. And Democrats have no idea how to win back the Rust Belt voters who propelled the ultimate political outsider, Donald J. Trump, to the presidency. During President Obama’s eight years in office the Democrats became primarily a coastal party that caters to out-of-touch wealthy elitists in liberal enclaves like Manhattan and Hollywood, while ignoring the hardworking Americans who are the backbone of our country.

