Progressive Grassroots Just Proved Its Power

If anything was perceived as inevitable about the health care fight in the wake of the 2016 election, it was that Obamacare was destined to be repealed. After a seven-year crusade against the law with near-unanimous backing from conservative candidates and members of Congress, it was hard to imagine any scenario other than them voting for the umpteenth time to rip up the Affordable Care Act. And this time, now with control of two-thirds of the federal government, a President would sign it.