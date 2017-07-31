Why the Middle East Hated Obama But Loves Trump

Russia won in Syria thanks to President Obama’s inaction. The Middle East unraveling of the last decade is due in no small part to America not listening to her allies in the region. Never mind President Trump’s Muslim-bashing rhetoric, he may just be a better partner. For months, leaders of America's Arab allies in the Mideast have telegraphed this view of the world, and it helps explain why the gilded palaces of the troubled, war-torn region are the few places on the planet - outside Russia - where Trump has been more popular than the president he succeeded.