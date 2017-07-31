The Emptiness of Trump's Promises of Tolerance

In December, seven months before President Trump announced his intention to ban transgender people from serving in the military, I attended one of Trump’s postelection victory rallies, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a Trump supporter named Jayne Locke. As it happened, Locke was a transgender veteran. This was not one of those journalistic exercises in deliberate expectation-thwarting; it had happened more or less by chance. On my way to Grand Rapids, I had been canvassing Facebook looking for Trump supporters who were going to the rally, and Locke was the one who wrote me back. When she did, she was quick to note something that was not readily apparent from her Facebook page: “I’m not sure if you are aware of this or not, but I am not only a Trump supporter but also a transsexual woman Trump supporter.”