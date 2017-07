How many scandals can you fit on the head of a pin -- or, in Maoist parlance, let a Hundred Scandals Bloom! And given the way they are blooming, Robert Mueller's "Russia" investigation looks increasingly ludicrous. Even if Mueller were even-handed and the exact right person for the job -- an open question at the moment -- no single special counsel could handle all this. It's a game of whack-a-mole to beat all games of whack-a-mole.