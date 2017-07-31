John McCain's Obamacare Vote Was Indefensible

In 2008, presidential candidate John McCain bravely proposed a health-care reform that Fortune magazine said was a giant step toward laissez faire liberty in health care. He wanted to empower consumers to find the best health care and even end the tax break for employer-sponsored plans. In 2015, McCain joined all but one other GOP senator in voting to repeal Obamacare. The next year he ran an ad in his primary campaign against a Tea Party Republican claiming he was leading the fight to stop Obamacare. That ad helped him win 51 percent of the primary vote ...