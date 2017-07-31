How Are We Going to Survive the Next 42 Months of Trump?

e’re six months into the Trump era—and how are you today? I’ve mostly stopped feeling shocked that Donald Trump is the president. I’ve also stopped daydreaming that I live in a parallel universe where the person with the most votes wins—because that would be too weird. My husband and I made a rule that we couldn’t talk about Trump after 10 pm, because we were obsessing so much we couldn’t sleep. It was hard at first, but these days we mostly keep to it (“We do not!” he says). For a while, I felt discouraged and stopped going on marches and calling Congress. I found it hard to concentrate on the news or, indeed, much of anything. But now I’m back to ringing up my representatives and reading The Washington Post. I’m donating a lot too, even to candidates that have no real chance of winning.