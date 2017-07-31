Banning Transgender Soldiers Shows Lack of Courage

President Donald Trump’s Twitter-announcement that he will ban transgender people from military service is not brave. Singling out and marginalizing a community has been done often enough throughout history. Trump’s actions won't be the last. Minorities (and even majorities — women!) in the United States and around the world still fight every day — for dignity, for safety, for respect and for equality. The trans community continues to fight for equal rights, for safe places to live, for equal employment opportunities and for full participation in the daily life of an American citizen. We understand the importance of fighting for values, and the safety of not just ourselves but also those we love. Members of the American military are familiar with such a call.