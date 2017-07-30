Trump's Twitter Habit Destabilizes the World

Like the rage of Achilles, Donald Trump’s tweets are sudden, explosive and freighted with tragedy. Yesterday brought the most foreboding yet. “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow......” And then: nothing. For a full nine minutes, the world was left to ponder what those ominous six periods might portend. “At the Pentagon,” reports BuzzFeed, the tweet "raised fears that the president was getting ready to announce strikes on North Korea or some other military action.”