The Republican Party's Massive Health Care Failures, Explained

The HCFA, the last-ditch effort to uphold Republicans’ promise to repeal Obamacare, was something unusual in politics: a bill that senators would only support if they were assured it would never become law. The hastily drafted legislation, which was only released three hours before the vote, would have detonated the Affordable Care Act’s individual markets without building anything in their place — as such, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would drive 16 million people into the ranks of the uninsured, and estimates of similar bills in the past had projected skyrocketing premiums. No one wanted that.