Obama's Deal Didn't Halt Iran--It Ignited an Arms Race

Austin Bay, New York Observer July 30, 2017

On July 25, the latest battle in the Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution’s long war on America occurred in the northern end of the Persian Gulf. When a speedboat manned by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel approached American vessels operating in open water, the U.S. Navy patrol craft USS Thunderbolt issued a series of warnings, all translating as “stay away, keep safe distance.” The Revolutionary Guards kept coming, as they often do, probing until the USN reacts.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site