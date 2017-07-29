What Home Depot Taught Me About Trump's Economic Policies

The U.S. economy seems to be gaining strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Averageboasted an all-time high in recent weeks, the unemployment rate has hit a post 2008 recession low, and stagnant wages are beginning to move. The economic uptick can be attributable to a number of factors. But there’s one theme in particular that I believe has played the predominant role, our country’s moves towards a more capitalist system under President Trump—more specifically, his initiatives to reduce government red tape and his strong desire for comprehensive tax reform.