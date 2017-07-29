What Home Depot Taught Me About Trump's Economic Policies

Bernie Marcus, Independent Journal Review July 29, 2017

The U.S. economy seems to be gaining strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Averageboasted an all-time high in recent weeks, the unemployment rate has hit a post 2008 recession low, and stagnant wages are beginning to move. The economic uptick can be attributable to a number of factors. But there’s one theme in particular that I believe has played the predominant role, our country’s moves towards a more capitalist system under President Trump—more specifically, his initiatives to reduce government red tape and his strong desire for comprehensive tax reform.

