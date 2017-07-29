Debbie Wasserman Schultz & the Pakistani IT Scammers

In Washington, it's never about what they tell you it's about. So take this to the bank: The case of Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman Schultz's mysterious Pakistani IT guy, is not about bank fraud. Yet bank fraud was the stated charge on which Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport this week, just as he was trying to flee the United States for Pakistan, via Qatar. That is the same route taken by Awan's wife, Hina Alvi, in March, when she suddenly fled the country, with three young daughters she yanked out of school, mega-luggage, and $12,400 in cash. By then, the proceeds of the fraudulent $165,000 loan they'd gotten from the Congressional Federal Credit Union had been sent ahead ...