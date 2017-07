If this were a normal day in the Trump presidency — say, a year or two into his term — we would have come to this space with nothing but praise for the selection of retired Marine Corps General John Kelly to serve as the White House chief of staff. After all, Kelly, a Boston native, is a straight-shooter, with an impeccable reputation, the respect of his underlings and is a solid choice to meet the challenge of herding the many cats now prowling around the West Wing.