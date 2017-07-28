Scaramucci's Empty Feud With Reince Priebus

Like Trump, Scaramucci was venomous and crude. (“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he told Lizza.) Like Trump, Scaramucci showed disdain for the prerogatives of a free press. (“Who leaked that to you?” he asked about a White House dinner Lizza had disclosed. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”) Like Trump, Scaramucci was factually inaccurate. (He told Lizza that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had committed “a felony” by leaking the financial disclosure form that Scaramucci filed upon entering the Trump administration. But the Politico reporter who wrote about the form said there was no leak. The form was publicly available). And like Trump, Scaramucci responded to the furor he had caused by blaming someone else. Lizza, he implied, had done something wrong by writing up an on the record conversation with a top White House aide.