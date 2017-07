At his Arizona ranch ― a verdant, canyon-bottom spread near Sedona, watered by a river in an otherwise arid, red-rock landscape ― John McCain kept a bottle of vodka in the freezer of the fridge. With a fly boy flourish (he was a top gun long before “Top Gun”), he’d serve a vodka tonic and head to the patio, where he’d cook skinless chicken on an aircraft-carrier-size grill while listening to the Beach Boys on his boombox.