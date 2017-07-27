There's No Shakeup That Can Fix the Trump White House

Let's review a few recent developments. Last week, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned. This was part of a White House shakeup to get the Trump administration back on track. The new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, would fix the White House's messaging problem. Within 24 hours of Scaramucci's appointment, the president returned to Twitter and unloaded another torrent of political bombshells, including talking about his power to pardon, even as his attorneys were denying that Donald Trump was thinking about pardoning anyone. Speaking of lawyers, earlier last week, the president's legal team underwent another shakeup ...